2 people found dead inside south Edmonton home, homicide unit investigates

The Edmonton Police Service’s Homicide Section is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people on the city’s south side.

At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said they attended a residence in the area of 111 Street and 78 Avenue “under suspicious circumstances.”

On Thursday morning, the home in the McKernan neighbourhood remained cordoned off by police tape and officers were at the scene.

Two people were found dead in the home. Their deaths are being treated as suspicious, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Autopsies have not yet been scheduled.

No details were released about the victims or how they died.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

