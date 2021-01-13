Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Medical examiner rules out rod as weapon that killed woman at Edmonton hotel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2021 3:01 pm
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011.
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011. Global News

WARNING: This story includes graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

A medical examiner says a metal rod found at an Edmonton hotel where a woman bled to death could not have caused her fatal wound.

Bradley Barton, an Ontario truck driver on trial for manslaughter, is accused of killing 36-year-old Cindy Gladue at the Yellowhead Inn in 2011.

Under cross-examination, Dr. Graeme Dowling told the jury that the rod could have made a puncture.

But he says it could not have caused the 11-centimetre tear in the vagina wall that caused blood loss and lead to Gladue’s death.

Trending Stories

Dowling added that sharp objects like a knife, razor or broken glass could have caused the injury.

He also said there were no other injuries or bruises on Gladue’s body that suggested she was held down or restrained.

Story continues below advertisement

However, he later added that not everyone bruises when they are held down.

Cindy Gladue is pictured in a photo.
Cindy Gladue is pictured in a photo. Provided to Global News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton crimeManslaughterAlberta JusticeEdmonton homicideMedical examinerCindy GladueBradley BartonAlberta law courtYellowhead InnOntario truck driver
Flyers
More weekly flyers