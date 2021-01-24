Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 24

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Charges laid after ‘several large gatherings’ in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say they have made arrests and laid charges after “several large gatherings” were held in the city on Saturday despite the province’s stay-at-home order.

Police said officers attended gatherings at Nathan Phillips Square, Yonge-Dundas Square, and Queen’s Park.

Officers said seven people were arrested and charged at Yonge-Dundas Square, which has been the scene of anti-lockdown protests every Saturday for several months.

Monday marks 1 year since Ontario announced Canada’s 1st case

Monday marks one year since Ontario announced Canada’s first case of the novel coronavirus.

The case involved a man in his 50s who had recently travelled to Wuhan, China. He was treated at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital.

At the time, officials said the risk to residents was low.

“While we now have one presumptive confirmed case, our health officials are clear that the risk to residents continues to remain low,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said at the time.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,417 new cases on Sunday.

Of those:

785 were in Toronto

404 were in Peel Region

215 were in York Region

79 were in Durham Region

78 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,417 new cases, 50 more deaths

Ontario reported 2,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 255,002.

Fifty additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,803.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.2 per cent, which is down from Saturday’s report, when it was 4.5 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report when it was 5.2 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,436 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 65), with 392 in intensive care (down by three), 301 of whom are on a ventilator (up by two).

14 more deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,336 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 14.

There are currently 255 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 142 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

Just over 4,400 more vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 280,573 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 4,427 compared to the previous day.

