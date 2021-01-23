Menu

Health

2 people in their 20s in Calgary zone among Alberta’s COVID-19 fatalities Saturday

By Allison Bench Global News
Click to play video 'Current COVID-19 restrictions in place ‘a little while longer’ as Alberta reaches 1,500 deaths' Current COVID-19 restrictions in place ‘a little while longer’ as Alberta reaches 1,500 deaths
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta will not be relaxing public health measures because it still has the second highest active case rate per capita in Canada, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Thursday during her daily provincial COVID-19 update. Julia Wong has the details.

Two people in their 20s with no known pre-existing conditions were added to Alberta’s COVID-19 fatality list on Saturday.

Alberta recorded a total of 13 additional deaths Saturday, including a woman and a man in their 20s, both in Calgary zone. Neither had known co-morbidities, Alberta Health said.

Officials said the man died on Jan. 16, while the woman’s death was recorded Jan. 18.

Read more: Coronavirus: London-Middlesex reports death of teen – youngest in the region

The province also added 573 new cases of the disease. The active case numbers in the province now sit at 9,727, with 820 new recoveries outweighing the new cases and deaths.

Hospitalizations are also down, with 676 people currently in hospital, 114 of whom are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said on social media Saturday that even as numbers drop, the province needs to continue to follow health orders to keep them trending downwards.

According to the provincial numbers, 1,022 Albertans received vaccine doses on Jan. 22.

Read more: What to know about 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta as shortages persist

Alberta has been affected by shortages of COVID-19 vaccine supply that have led to a pausing of first doses and delays for some second doses in the province, although Hinshaw said this week that she believes there is enough vaccine to distribute second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the moment, we don’t anticipate needing to push our second dose appointments past the 42 days,” she said Tuesday.

Click to play video 'What to know about 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta as shortages persist' What to know about 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta as shortages persist
What to know about 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta as shortages persist

Of the 13 deaths reported Saturday, only five were connected to outbreaks at long-term care homes.

The rest were people who were not in care.

In the Edmonton zone, three men in their 80s with pre-existing conditions who were connected to the outbreak at Youville Home, the outbreak at Terra Losa Lifestyle Options, and the outbreak at Rivercrest Care Centre died.

A woman in her 60s in Edmonton zone with comorbidities died.

In the Calgary zone, along with the two fatalities of people in their 20s, a man in his 70s with pre-existing conditions who was linked to the outbreak at Academy of Aging also died.

Story continues below advertisement

The North zone saw four fatalities recorded, A man in his 60s with pre-existing conditions died in the William J.Cadzoe – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre outbreak.

Also in North zone, a man and woman in their 70s and a woman in her 80s, all with comorbidities but none connected to outbreaks, died.

Two men in their 50s died in Central zone. Neither had any known pre-existing conditions.

