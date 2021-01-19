Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to hold a media availability at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.
Tuesday’s update comes as new cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Alberta.
On Monday, Alberta reported 474 new cases of the coronavirus from roughly 8,500 tests. However, Hinshaw stressed Alberta is “not out of the woods yet.”
Eleven additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,447.
There were 11,923 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday afternoon.
