Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 12:39 pm
Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. Canadian Press / Paul Chiasson

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to hold a media availability at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: Alberta reports 474 new COVID-19 infections as select businesses reopen

Tuesday’s update comes as new cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Alberta.

On Monday, Alberta reported 474 new cases of the coronavirus from roughly 8,500 tests. However, Hinshaw stressed Alberta is “not out of the woods yet.”

Click to play video 'Alberta records 11 deaths associated to COVID-19, 474 new cases' Alberta records 11 deaths associated to COVID-19, 474 new cases
Alberta records 11 deaths associated to COVID-19, 474 new cases

Eleven additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,447.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There were 11,923 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday afternoon.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawCOVID-19 AlbertaAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta COVID-19 cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers