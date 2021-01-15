Menu

Health

Alberta health minister to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 15, 2021 4:51 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s deliveries of Pfizer vaccine hit by ‘temporary delay,’ Anand says' Coronavirus: Canada’s deliveries of Pfizer vaccine hit by ‘temporary delay,’ Anand says
Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Friday that Canada’s supply of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been hit by a temporary delay due to the company scaling up its European manufacturing capacity – a move that will impact the vaccine’s production and Canada's deliveries for a “short period.” Anand said, however, that this won’t impact Canada’s long-term vaccination timeline.

After news that Canada’s supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be delayed, Alberta’s health minister is scheduled to give an update on the province’s situation Friday afternoon.

Tyler Shandro is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: ‘Temporary delay’ chops Canada’s deliveries of Pfizer vaccine in half for four weeks

Earlier in the day, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics, said shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will be reduced by an average of 50 per cent for the next four weeks.

The delay was caused because the company is scaling up its European manufacturing capacity. That will result in a “short period” that will effect the vaccine supply.

“This expansion work means that Pfizer is temporarily reducing deliveries to all countries receiving vaccine manufactured at its European facility – and that includes Canada,” said Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says Pfizer delay won’t impact September COVID-19 vaccination goal' Coronavirus: Trudeau says Pfizer delay won’t impact September COVID-19 vaccination goal
Coronavirus: Trudeau says Pfizer delay won’t impact September COVID-19 vaccination goal

But Anand assured Canadians the delay was temporary.

“(W)e remain on track to have enough approved vaccines for everyone who wishes to be vaccinated by the end of September 2021.”

According to Fortin, next week’s shipments won’t be drastically impacted. The “most profound” impact will be in the week of January 25.

“The allocations will then begin to scale back up in… the first two weeks of February, and then return to what we expected for in February and onwards,” Fortin said.

Read more: The ethics of vaccine rollout: Who should be in Alberta’s Phase 2?

Both Fortin and Anand said Pfizer pledged to start ramping up its delivery schedule again in February.

