Alberta health minister to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon

After news that Canada’s supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be delayed, Alberta’s health minister is scheduled to give an update on the province’s situation Friday afternoon.

Tyler Shandro is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Earlier in the day, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics, said shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will be reduced by an average of 50 per cent for the next four weeks.

The delay was caused because the company is scaling up its European manufacturing capacity. That will result in a “short period” that will effect the vaccine supply.

“This expansion work means that Pfizer is temporarily reducing deliveries to all countries receiving vaccine manufactured at its European facility – and that includes Canada,” said Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

But Anand assured Canadians the delay was temporary.

“(W)e remain on track to have enough approved vaccines for everyone who wishes to be vaccinated by the end of September 2021.”

According to Fortin, next week’s shipments won’t be drastically impacted. The “most profound” impact will be in the week of January 25.

“The allocations will then begin to scale back up in… the first two weeks of February, and then return to what we expected for in February and onwards,” Fortin said.

Both Fortin and Anand said Pfizer pledged to start ramping up its delivery schedule again in February.