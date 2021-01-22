112 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases and seven additional COVID-19 deaths in the region on Friday, bringing the local total case count up to 5,052, including 108 deaths.

There were no COVID-19 vaccines administered in the region on Thursday. Since late December, there have been 14,583 vaccine doses administered in total.

Sixty-five of the new cases are in Barrie, 46 of which are outbreak-related, while 16 are in Bradford, 10 are in Innisfil and seven are in New Tecumseth

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Springwater and Tay Township.

Fifty-five of the new cases are related to COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, while 13 are a result of close contact with another positive coronavirus case. Eleven new cases are community-acquired, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 5,052 COVID-19 cases, 74 per cent — or 3,756 — have recovered, while 34 people are in hospital.

Between Jan. 10 and 16, the average daily growth in confirmed cases was 1.4 per cent. Based on projections, if this level of growth continues, there will be about 595 coronavirus cases reported during the week of Feb. 7 to 13.

About half of all new infections in January with a known cause were acquired through close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, while about 25 per cent were acquired in the community with no known source of infection.

So far in January, seniors aged 80-plus have had the highest COVID-19 infection rate, with 80 per cent of these cases associated with an institutional outbreak.

There are currently 18 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 10 institutional settings, four workplaces, three congregate settings and one community setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 2,632 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 247,564, including 5,614 deaths.

