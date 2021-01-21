Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 21 2021 6:40pm
02:17

Coronavirus pandemic taking toll on mental health of Ontario residents

Travis Dhanraj looks at the issue of COVID-19 fatigue and how the government may recalibrate their messaging to have people understand the virus remains a deadly threat.

