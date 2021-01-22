Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Waterloo Region reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, active case rise to 866

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 3:21 pm
Coronavirus pandemic taking toll on mental health of Ontario residents
Travis Dhanraj looks at the issue of COVID-19 fatigue and how the government may recalibrate its messaging to have people understand that the virus remains a deadly threat.

Waterloo Public Health reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the region’s total case count to 8,821.

Active cases increased by nine from the previous day to 866, while 7,768 cases are considered resolved.

Read more: Waterloo schools to remain shuttered until at least Feb. 10, boards say

There are 39 people in hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and that includes 13 in intensive care.

One more death has been attributed to COVID-19 as the region’s death toll has reached 185.

Another five outbreaks have been declared, raising the number of active outbreaks to 39 in Waterloo Region.

The new outbreaks were declared at St. Luke’s Place long-term care, Derbecker’s Heritage House long-term care and the Village of University Gates retirement home, along with two separate office settings.

Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccines are what he thinks about 'when I wake up in the morning, when I go to bed, and every hour in between'
Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 vaccines are what he thinks about ‘when I wake up in the morning, when I go to bed, and every hour in between’

As of Friday, there have been 311,863 COVID-19 tests conducted in the region.

The region has also reported that 13,427 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Thursday evening.

Read more: ‘Unsanctioned social gatherings’ blamed for COVID-19 outbreak at University of Guelph

Ontario reported 2,662 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 250,226.

Eighty-seven more deaths were also reported Friday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,701.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

