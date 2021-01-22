Alberta received shipment of 21,450 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this week

As of Thursday, about 96,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Albertans and more are likely going to be able to get their second dose thanks to another shipment.

Alberta Health confirmed the province received a shipment of Pfizer vaccine this week. That shipment included 21,450 doses.

“With 96,500 doses of vaccine delivered, thousands of the most vulnerable seniors and health-care workers now have an extra layer of protection,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Alberta Health Services had administered just 7,003 second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, after learning of a delay in Pfizer vaccine, Premier Jason Kenney said first dose appointments were being paused to ensure there was enough vaccine available for committed second dose appointments.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said it seemed like there was enough vaccine in hand as well as what had been committed, even with the reduction in Pfizer supplies, to be able to offer that second dose to those who have booked it.

1:07 Alberta Health Services prioritizing second doses of COVID-19 vaccine Alberta Health Services prioritizing second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

On Thursday, Alberta’s top doctor reiterated the province would do its “utmost” to ensure “that every individual who’s received their first dose does get their second dose within the 42-day timeline.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]