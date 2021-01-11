Feds publish coronavirus vaccine distribution list, painting rollout picture for coming months

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has published its coronavirus vaccine delivery list, featuring forecasted shipment dates that outline exactly how many doses of each vaccine provinces and territories can expect, and when.

The webpage features three charts. The first details the total vaccine doses that have already been delivered to the provinces and territories. The other two lay out the projected timelines for the dates further doses will arrive — with one chart for Moderna’s vaccine doses, and another for Pfizer’s jabs.

The chart confirming delivered dose numbers will be updated weekly, the website explains. It also reiterates the federal government’s promised timeline: that everyone who wants a vaccine will receive their jab by September.

“Doses of the vaccines will be distributed in Canada in phases, which began in December 2020. Assuming the continued supply of safe and effective vaccines, it’s expected there will be enough vaccines to immunize everyone for whom vaccines are approved and recommended,” the website reads.

“We anticipate this will be accomplished by September of 2021.”

The published data comes after bristling from the provinces regarding the federal government’s vaccine supply. Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed on Friday that the province was “running out” of COVID-19 vaccine doses, adding that its Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply is slated to run dry at the end of this week.

He implored the government to ramp up its distribution efforts.

“We’re all hopeful the federal government will get us more vaccines. Without them, hospitals will have to start canceling appointments and all the progress we’ve made getting our daily vaccine numbers up will be lost,” Ford said.

However, the chart quashes some of Ford’s complaints, indicating that the province is due to receive a shipment of 80,925 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses this week as well as another 56,700 Moderna doses before Jan. 17.

The charts lay out the number of vaccine doses each province can expect to have delivered every week until the end up February, with arrivals increasing every week.