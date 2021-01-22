One year ago, Quebec public health started preparing for arrival of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

One year ago on Jan. 22, 2020, Quebec’s public health director held his first news conference on the new coronavirus that appeared in China.

Dr. Horacio Arruda assured Quebecers that the province’s health network was prepared to intervene quickly if ever a case of coronavirus was detected in Quebec.

Five people were already under observation in hospital at the time.

“We prefer to preach in excess (of caution) than to let a case wander in the community,” said Arruda at the time.

There was nothing to justify recommending that Quebecers not go to China, said Arruda at the time, saying travellers to China should however avoid contact with animals in open-air markets.

Two days later, during a second news conference, Arruda urged Quebecers not to give in to irrational and unfounded fears.

“The (health) network is ready to deal with a possible occurrence of cases,” Arruda said.

Just over a week later, Arruda asked the media to remind the public that there was no need to be overly concerned. He asked Quebecers to live their lives normally, saying at the time that there was little risk of travellers bringing the virus to Quebec.

Arruda initially cautioned against the widespread use of masks, saying uninfected individuals wearing masks would only accumulate secretions and eventually become infected.

In his third press conference about COVID-19, Arruda said masks need only be worn by nursing staff and patients when infection was suspected. The rest of the population should wash their hands frequently and cough into their elbows to safeguard against transmission, Arruda said at the time.

Seven months later, the Quebec government made it mandatory to wear masks in all indoor public areas.

More than 9,000 Quebecers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the crisis, compared to about 5,500 deaths in Ontario and 1,500 in Alberta.