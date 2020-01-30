Quebec public health officials call for calm as province rules out potential cases of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Quebec are asking the public to remain calm amid concerns about the new coronavirus, saying potential cases in the province have so far been ruled out.

“I want to let you know there are no confirmed cases at this moment,” Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, said on Thursday. “Nobody is under investigation as of right now. That doesn’t mean there won’t be one tonight or tomorrow.”

The virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, has led to 170 deaths as of Thursday morning. There are more than 7,000 confirmed cases across the world, including two in Toronto. B.C. also has one presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

Arruda said he understands why Quebecers are concerned but that the situation is being closely monitored in the province.

“We have nothing to hide from the population,” said Arruda.

The Canadian government announced on Wednesday that it is preparing to evacuate citizens from Chinese cities hit hard by the virus. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the government has a plane ready to go to help bring Canadians home.

The province is also considering repatriating Quebecers in China. Health Minister Danielle McCann said a decision will be made in the coming days but did not specify how many people could be brought home.

The Quebec government has been keeping a close eye on the outbreak. In the past week, several potential cases of the new coronavirus have been ruled out among patients under observation in the province, according to Arruda.

However, health officials are prepared if the new virus makes its way to Quebec, he added. He said the risk of transmission is very low for the area.

Travellers who have visited affected areas in China and experience symptoms of the new virus — which include coughing, fever and shortness of breath — are asked to contact Info-Santé at 811 to be evaluated.

The best way to prevent the spread of symptoms, according to Arruda, is to take the same precautions as a cold. This includes handwashing and covering your mouth when you cough.

— With files from the Associated Press