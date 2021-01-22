Menu

Canada

Tent fire quickly snuffed in Beacon Hill Park homeless camp in Victoria

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 6:43 am
Cell phone video shows burning tent and wood structure burning in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night.
Cell phone video shows burning tent and wood structure burning in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night. Sierra Lundy

No one was hurt after a tent fire in a homeless camp in a Victoria park threatened to spread before fast-acting firefighters managed to douse the flames.

Victoria fire crews were called out to Beacon Hill Park around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a fire and explosions in a tent and wooden structure.

Read more: Victoria businesses say government is ‘potentially ruining’ them by buying their building to house homeless

Victoria’s fire chief says one of the campers had left a Bunsen burner on while he went next door to visit his girlfriend.

The flames were quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries.

But the man whose tent burned says his tent and all of his belongings were destroyed.

Read more: Another disturbing incident at Vancouver’s Strathcona Park homeless camp

The man, who identified himself as ‘Max’, had been living in the park since May of last year.

Outreach workers dropped off a tent and blankets for Max, so he had a place to sleep for the night.

Fire Victoria fire crews Explosions Tent Outreach Beacon Hill Park bunsen burner victoria fire crews
