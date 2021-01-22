Tent fire quickly snuffed in Beacon Hill Park homeless camp in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt after a tent fire in a homeless camp in a Victoria park threatened to spread before fast-acting firefighters managed to douse the flames.

Beacon Hill Park Fire: A Campfire fuelled by Hand Sanitizer burns down a camp and nearby trees. Fire Crews extinguished the fire before it could spread further. The homeless camper was not injured and was given a new tent by support workers. #yyj https://t.co/dSLsKu1FCJ — Brad MacLeod (@BradMacNews) January 22, 2021

Victoria fire crews were called out to Beacon Hill Park around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a fire and explosions in a tent and wooden structure.

Patrol officers are on scene in Beacon Hill Park with the Victoria Fire Department for a tent fire. No one has been injured. Traffic on Douglas St, near Toronto St and Michigan St, may be impacted. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 22, 2021

Victoria’s fire chief says one of the campers had left a Bunsen burner on while he went next door to visit his girlfriend.

The flames were quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries.

Well this was bound to happen. I truly hope nobody is hurt but that’s a lot of fire really quick. Notice the mini explosions. pic.twitter.com/e6NEZInPqg — teddy jenner (@OffTheCrosseBar) January 22, 2021

But the man whose tent burned says his tent and all of his belongings were destroyed.

The man, who identified himself as ‘Max’, had been living in the park since May of last year.

Outreach workers dropped off a tent and blankets for Max, so he had a place to sleep for the night.

