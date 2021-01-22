Tent fire quickly snuffed in Beacon Hill Park homeless camp in Victoria

No one was hurt after a tent fire in a homeless camp in a Victoria park threatened to spread before fast-acting firefighters managed to douse the flames.
Victoria fire crews were called out to Beacon Hill Park around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a fire and explosions in a tent and wooden structure.
Victoria’s fire chief says one of the campers had left a Bunsen burner on while he went next door to visit his girlfriend.
The flames were quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries.
But the man whose tent burned says his tent and all of his belongings were destroyed.
The man, who identified himself as ‘Max’, had been living in the park since May of last year.
Outreach workers dropped off a tent and blankets for Max, so he had a place to sleep for the night.
