B.C. reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

British Columbia reported 564 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths on Thursday.

It came a year to the day after the province sent out its first joint statement about the novel coronavirus.

In a written statement, health officials said hospitalizations fell again to 309, the lowest since Nov. 27.

Sixty-eight of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

Of the new cases, 111 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 234 were in the Fraser Health region, 47 were on Vancouver Island, 95 were in the Interior Health region and 76 were in the Northern Health region.

The number of active cases in the province, which has been falling since mid-December, ticked upward to 4,450.

An additional 6,816 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

The province has administered 104,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

About 89 per cent of B.C.’s 62,976 total cases have recovered, while 1,119 people have died.

Health officials are scheduled to hold a live briefing Friday to provide an update on B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, amid delays from manufacturer Pfizer.

