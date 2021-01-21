Menu

Health

B.C. reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 564 new COVID-19 cases, additional 15 related deaths' B.C. officials report 564 new COVID-19 cases, additional 15 related deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement instead of the usual in-person briefing for Thursday, Jan. 21. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details of daily COVID-19 case numbers and what to expect at tomorrow's vaccine rollout announcement at 10:30 am.

British Columbia reported 564 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths on Thursday.

It came a year to the day after the province sent out its first joint statement about the novel coronavirus.

Read more: B.C. to announce next steps in COVID-19 vaccine rollout Friday

In a written statement, health officials said hospitalizations fell again to 309, the lowest since Nov. 27.

Sixty-eight of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

Click to play video 'B.C. mass vaccination plan to be unveiled tomorrow, U.S. frontline workers react to Biden administration' B.C. mass vaccination plan to be unveiled tomorrow, U.S. frontline workers react to Biden administration
B.C. mass vaccination plan to be unveiled tomorrow, U.S. frontline workers react to Biden administration
Of the new cases, 111 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 234 were in the Fraser Health region, 47 were on Vancouver Island, 95 were in the Interior Health region and 76 were in the Northern Health region.

The number of active cases in the province, which has been falling since mid-December, ticked upward to 4,450.

An additional 6,816 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

The province has administered 104,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: New COVID-19 cluster in B.C. Interior linked to ‘social events’ in Williams Lake

About 89 per cent of B.C.’s 62,976 total cases have recovered, while 1,119 people have died.

Health officials are scheduled to hold a live briefing Friday to provide an update on B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, amid delays from manufacturer Pfizer.

Click to play video 'What travellers need to know about pre-flight COVID-19 testing' What travellers need to know about pre-flight COVID-19 testing
What travellers need to know about pre-flight COVID-19 testing
