2 charged after southwestern Ontario crime spree probe nets $70K in stolen goods: OPP

A two-month long police investigation into a slew of recent property crimes and vehicle thefts across southwestern Ontario has led to a laundry list of criminal charges being laid against a 30-year-old Thames Centre, Ont., man and 24-year-old London, Ont., woman.

OPP detachments in Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford counties say they have been investigating a rash of vehicle thefts and pursuits, stolen credit cards, and property thefts that have occurred since November 2020.

Details remain limited, but investigators say the probe into the crime spree led OPP officers to a hotel in London where two people were taken into custody with the help of city police on Jan. 8.

Police say they seized some $70,000 worth of stolen goods as part of the investigation, including two stolen vehicles, 10 garage door openers, tools, and wallets. Officers say dozens of stolen IDs and other items were also seized.

One of the accused, Dale Walter Brooks, 30, of Thames Centre, faces a total of 27 counts, including five from Elgin OPP, 10 from Middlesex OPP, and 12 from Oxford OPP.

The charges include five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (along with seven counts over $5,000), seven counts of fail to comply with release order, five counts of prohibited driving, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, tresspassing at night, break and enter, and others.

The second accused, Shayla Nicole Hanna, 24, of London, faces 10 charges from Middlesex OPP, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and others.

Police say Brooks has been remanded into custody pending a future court date while Hanna has been released on a recognizance pending a future court date.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.