London man charged with arson following motel fire: Police

A London man is facing charges in relation to an early morning fire at a motel on Wharncliffe Road.

Emergency crews responded to a working fire at the motel in the 300 block of Wharncliffe Road South around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of the London Fire Department were able to put out the fire, while the London Transit Commission provided temporary shelter for those who were evacuated from the building.

London police’s street crime unit and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

The @ONFireMarshal has dispatched two investigators and a supervisor to support @LdnOntFire & @lpsmediaoffice following an early morning fire on Wharncliffe Road South. pic.twitter.com/SZq1VhQ6L2 — Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) January 20, 2021

Police worked quickly. After reviewing surveillance video, a suspect was arrested north of the motel’s location around 15 minutes after the initial fire call came.

A 26-year-old London man has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, and breach of probation.