Crime

Belleville police investigate theft of local church’s monstrance

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 10:43 am
Belleville police are looking for more information about the theft of a monstrance from a Catholic church.
Belleville police are looking into the reported theft of a local Catholic church’s monstrance.

A monstrance is usually an ornate vessel where the eucharist is held and carried.

According to police, the stolen monstrance is very meaningful to the church and its community.

Trending Stories

Police say they were alerted to the Church Street theft just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and believe the item was stolen the hour prior.

Anyone with information can call Const. Jordan Rhodes at (613) 966-0882 ext. 4223 or email him (jrhodes@police.belleville.on.ca).

