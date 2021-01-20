Belleville police investigate theft of local church’s monstrance

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are looking into the reported theft of a local Catholic church’s monstrance.

A monstrance is usually an ornate vessel where the eucharist is held and carried.

According to police, the stolen monstrance is very meaningful to the church and its community.

Police say they were alerted to the Church Street theft just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and believe the item was stolen the hour prior.

Anyone with information can call Const. Jordan Rhodes at (613) 966-0882 ext. 4223 or email him (jrhodes@police.belleville.on.ca).

