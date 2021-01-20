Menu

Crime

Uxbridge suspended driver charged with impaired, drug possession in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 10:44 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a man for impaired driving and driving while suspended.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a man for impaired driving and driving while suspended. OPP

An Uxbridge, Ont., man faces a number of charges, including impaired driving, following a vehicle stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a traffic complaint and stopped the vehicle on Queen Street in Fenelon Falls.

Read more: OPP deploy spike belts to stop impaired driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough

Police determined the driver was impaired and was also suspended from driving.

Patrick MacIsaac, 30, of Uxbridge, was arrested and charged with:

  • 2 counts of driving while under suspension, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
  • possession of a schedule I substance — cocaine
  • operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs
  • failure to comply with release order — other than to attend court

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 1.

