Uxbridge suspended driver charged with impaired, drug possession in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

An Uxbridge, Ont., man faces a number of charges, including impaired driving, following a vehicle stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a traffic complaint and stopped the vehicle on Queen Street in Fenelon Falls.
Police determined the driver was impaired and was also suspended from driving.
Patrick MacIsaac, 30, of Uxbridge, was arrested and charged with:
- 2 counts of driving while under suspension, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
- possession of a schedule I substance — cocaine
- operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs
- failure to comply with release order — other than to attend court
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 1.
