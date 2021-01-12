Menu

Crime

OPP deploy spike belts to stop impaired driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 9:46 am
Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough
A Clarington, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and other charges after travelling the wrong way on Highway 115 in the Peterborough area on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle travelling northbound on the divided highway’s southbound lanes in Cavan Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

“The complainants reported that the vehicle was first observed near Orono and was travelling on the highway towards Peterborough in the wrong direction at a high rate of speed,” OPP stated.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle but the driver allegedly refused to stop.

Officers deployed spike belts south of the Hwy. 115/Lansdowne St. East intersection which helped stop the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and determined to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP said.

Allison Griffin, 23, of Clarington, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; driving the wrong way — divided highway; and driver failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 16

