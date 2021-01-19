10 more child porn, child luring charges laid against Cavan Monaghan man: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Cavan Monaghan Township, Ont., faces an additional 10 child pornography-related charges as part of an ongoing investigation by Peterborough police.

According to the Peterborough Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, the investigation led to the arrest of Christopher O’Hara, 32, of Fraserville, on Tuesday.

Read more: Cavan Monaghan man charged with child luring following Peterborough police investigation

Police say he was additionally charged with the following offences:

four counts of distribution of child pornography

making child pornography

possession of child pornography

luring a child under 18 years old to possess child pornography

luring a child under 16 years old to commit invitation to sexual touching

sexual Interference

sexual Assault

He was held in custody and will appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Hara was arrested in early June 2020 as part of an investigation and was charged with luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age, and importing, distributing, selling or possessionof child pornography for the purpose of distribution or sale.

Then in late June 2020, he was additionally charged following an investigation into alleged historical sexual assaults. O’Hara was charged with sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet. The project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

2:53 Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation – Jul 11, 2019

Advertisement