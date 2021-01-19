Manitoba’s top doc calls coronavirus briefing, update on changes to restrictions possible

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public officer of health will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, a day after telling media he’d soon provide more information on what the province plans to do when code red public health orders expire Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

On Monday, as he announced 118 new cases and four additional deaths, Roussin told media he’d outline some details of the province’s new public health order plans Tuesday.

The province’s COVID-19 numbers are heading in the right direction, he said, but any easing of restrictions on businesses and public gatherings will be done prudently.

The province’s current set of public health orders, which includes tight restrictions on non-essential store openings and public gatherings, have been in place since mid-November and have already been extended twice.

“We’re going to start our reopening process. We need to do it in a continuous fashion, in a cautious fashion,” Roussin said Monday.

“We don’t want to have openings and then require closures again if our numbers get high, so we’re going to do so very cautiously.”

The government put up an online survey last week to ask people what rules they would like to see eased.

At the time Roussin said the public health orders saved roughly 1,700 lives since November, based on modelling at the time.

Since March Manitoba has reported 27,629 COVID-19 cases, and 773 people who contracted the virus have died.

–With files from The Canadian Press

