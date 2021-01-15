Manitoba premier to join health officials at coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier will join health officials at a live update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Friday.

Brian Pallister and chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

There was no word from the government on why Pallister plans to join Roussin for the media availability, one of three previously scheduled for the week.

Manitoba has been under strict public health orders since mid-November that have closed non-essential businesses, banned large outdoor gatherings, and prohibited Manitobans from getting outside their household, with few exceptions.

The restrictions have been extended twice and the earliest they might be eased is Jan. 22.

When the orders were extended again last week the province said it would hold public consultations to gather feedback from Manitobans on potential future changes to the orders, but so far no consultations have been announced.

Manitoba’s daily cases have been slowly dropping in recent weeks, and on Tuesday the province reported its lowest daily caseload since mid-October with 92 cases.

But numbers rose again on Thursday when 261 new infections were reported, driven largely by a spike of cases in the north, where 139 cases were identified.

Since the start of the pandemic, Manitoba has reported 26,954 cases of COVID-19 and 755 Manitobans with the virus have died.

