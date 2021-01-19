Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 22 active cases remain in the province.
According to Public Health, one case is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other three cases are in Central Zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.
Public health officials said the people are self-isolating, as required. One of the cases is a student who virtually attends two Nova Scotia universities. The student lives off-campus.
The province said that as of Jan. 18, 8,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 2,215 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 144,318 tests. There have been 472 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.
No one is currently in hospital. Four hundred and fifty cases are now resolved.
The province encourages post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from anywhere except Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador to book a COVID-19 test for day six, seven or eight of their 14-day self-isolation period.
COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.View link »
