Crime

Toronto police to update investigation into man fatally shot while driving car

By Jessica Patton & Nick Westoll Global News
Shane Shannon Stanford is seen in an undated photo.
Toronto police say they will provide an update the investigation of a man who was fatally shot while driving his car in the city’s north end in October 2020.

A press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after Toronto man shot while driving car

It was on Oct. 7 when officers were called by residents in the area of Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue who reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 11:30 p.m. It was also reported vehicles were speeding away from the area. A vehicle was found on the side yard of a home on Regina Avenue at Khedive Avenue, a short distance from where the gunshots were heard.

Trending Stories

Police said Shane Shannon Stanford, identified by officers as the driver of the vehicle, was subsequently pronounced dead.

Read more: Man driving vehicle dead after shooting near north-end Toronto intersection

On Oct. 29, 2020, police said they charged 27-year-old Toronto resident Raheem McLaughlin and a 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with accessory after the fact to murder.

Toronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto HomicideToronto Fatal ShootingShane Shannon Stanford
