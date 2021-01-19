Toronto police to update investigation into man fatally shot while driving car

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they will provide an update the investigation of a man who was fatally shot while driving his car in the city’s north end in October 2020.

A press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was on Oct. 7 when officers were called by residents in the area of Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue who reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 11:30 p.m. It was also reported vehicles were speeding away from the area. A vehicle was found on the side yard of a home on Regina Avenue at Khedive Avenue, a short distance from where the gunshots were heard.

Police said Shane Shannon Stanford, identified by officers as the driver of the vehicle, was subsequently pronounced dead.

On Oct. 29, 2020, police said they charged 27-year-old Toronto resident Raheem McLaughlin and a 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with accessory after the fact to murder.