Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after Toronto man shot while driving car

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the city’s north end.

It was on Oct. 7 when officers were called by residents in the area of Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue who reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 11:30 p.m. It was also reported vehicles were speeding away from the area. A vehicle was found on the side yard of a home on Regina Avenue at Khedive Avenue, a short distance from where the gunshots were heard.

Police said Shane Shannon Stanford, identified by officers as the driver of the vehicle, was subsequently pronounced dead.

In an update released Thursday evening, investigators said officers executed search warrants in Toronto and Welland. Two people were arrested.

Police said 27-year-old Toronto resident Raheem McLaughlin was charged with first-degree murder and a 17-year-old girl, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both of the accused were set to appear in a Toronto court Thursday afternoon.