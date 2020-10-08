Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man driving vehicle dead after shooting near north-end Toronto intersection

By Nick Westoll Global News
An officer searches for evidence as two officers (right) examine the vehicle where the victim was found.
An officer searches for evidence as two officers (right) examine the vehicle where the victim was found. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting near a north-end intersection late Wednesday.

Police said officers were called by residents in the area of Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue who reported hearing multiple gunshots just before 11:30 p.m. It was also reported vehicles were speeding away from the area.

Officers said a vehicle was found on the side yard of a home on Regina Avenue at Khedive Avenue, a short distance from where the gunshots were heard.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Police said the victim, identified by officers as the driver of the vehicle, was subsequently pronounced dead.

Officers could be seen blocking off three side streets near where the vehicle was found, scanning the ground looking for evidence and checking nearby properties for surveillance cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto ParamedicsToronto shootingsToronto HomicideToronto murdersShooting in TorontoShooting Bathurst and RaneeShooting Khedive and Regina Toronto
Flyers
More weekly flyers