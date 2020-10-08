Man driving vehicle dead after shooting near north-end Toronto intersection

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting near a north-end intersection late Wednesday.
Police said officers were called by residents in the area of Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue who reported hearing multiple gunshots just before 11:30 p.m. It was also reported vehicles were speeding away from the area.
Officers said a vehicle was found on the side yard of a home on Regina Avenue at Khedive Avenue, a short distance from where the gunshots were heard.
Police said the victim, identified by officers as the driver of the vehicle, was subsequently pronounced dead.
Officers could be seen blocking off three side streets near where the vehicle was found, scanning the ground looking for evidence and checking nearby properties for surveillance cameras.
The homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
