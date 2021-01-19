Menu

Undercover officer to continue testimony at York police constable corruption trial

By Staff Global News
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An undercover police officer is expected to continue his testimony at the trial of a Toronto-area constable charged in a corruption and drugs investigation.

The undercover officer, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, described yesterday being assigned to look into Const. Richard Senior in the summer of 2018.

He told a virtual court he arranged to have surveillance equipment installed in a police cruiser and Senior’s personal vehicle, and for the two of them to encounter another undercover officer who would pose as an informant.

Read more: York police constable pleads not guilty to 14 charges related to corruption probe

Senior, a veteran of the York Regional Police, has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges, including breach of trust and trafficking cocaine and steroids.

Prosecutors allege Senior planned to rob a fictitious drug warehouse after hearing about it from the fake informant, and offered to sell the drugs to two men he knew.

They also allege he sold steroids and cocaine to the undercover officer posing as his partner and another officer; stole money he was given to pay informants; and inappropriately accessed a police database.

Senior was arrested and charged in October 2018.

