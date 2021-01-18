Menu

Crime

York police constable pleads not guilty to 14 charges related to corruption probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 1:27 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Toronto-area police officer accused in a drugs and corruption probe has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges.

Richard Senior, a constable with York Regional Police, entered his plea today on the first day of this trial, which is being conducted by videoconference.

He is being tried on 14 charges, including breach of trust, possession of a firearm for the purpose of committing an offence, and trafficking in both cocaine and testosterone.

Read more: York police charge Markham music teacher in connection with alleged historic sex assaults

Senior, a veteran of the force, was arrested in 2018 after investigators alleged he was involved in a number of illegal enterprises.

He was initially charged with 30 offences.

The trial is expected to hear from undercover officers whose identities are protected under a publication ban.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
