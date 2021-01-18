Winnipeg Jets star forward Patrik Laine out day to day with upper-body injury

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice says star forward Patrik Laine is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Maurice updated Laine’s status before Winnipeg’s game in Toronto on Monday.

Laine had left the last two Jets practices early.

The Finnish sniper had two goals and an assist in Winnipeg’s season-opening 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Thursday.

Maurice said forward Nikolaj Ehlers was available to play Monday after missing practice Sunday.

