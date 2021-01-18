Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets star forward Patrik Laine out day to day with upper-body injury

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 4:08 pm
Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Winnipeg Jets sniper also knows post-quarantine hockey will feature plenty of rust — at least initially — if the NHL gets the green light to return this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes.
Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Winnipeg Jets sniper also knows post-quarantine hockey will feature plenty of rust — at least initially — if the NHL gets the green light to return this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice says star forward Patrik Laine is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Maurice updated Laine’s status before Winnipeg’s game in Toronto on Monday.

Laine had left the last two Jets practices early.

The Finnish sniper had two goals and an assist in Winnipeg’s season-opening 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Thursday.

Maurice said forward Nikolaj Ehlers was available to play Monday after missing practice Sunday.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – Jan. 14' Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – Jan. 14
Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – Jan. 14
© 2021 The Canadian Press
