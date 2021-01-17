Menu

Canada

Two escape blaze as fire destroys house, vehicles in Bridgenorth

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 4:46 pm
A home on East Communication Road in Bridgnorth was destroyed following a structure fire Saturday night. Two vehicles were also destroyed and two cats are missing.

No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a house in Bridgenorth, Ont., on Saturday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. Selwyn Township firefighters responded to a structure fire on East Communication Road in the village just north of Peterborough.

When crews arrived, they found the brick bungalow with a garage along with two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

Selwyn Township Fire Prevention Officer Andrew Bowyer told Global News Peterborough at the scene that two people called 911 after they and their dog were able to get out of the home safely.

However, two pet cats are unaccounted for, he noted.

Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze and received assistance from neighbouring Douro-Dummer Township firefighters.

The heat from the blaze also damaged the siding of an adjacent house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and it is too early to pinpoint a damage estimate, though it is considered a total loss, Bowyer said.

 

