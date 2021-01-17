Two escape blaze as fire destroys house, vehicles in Bridgenorth

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a house in Bridgenorth, Ont., on Saturday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. Selwyn Township firefighters responded to a structure fire on East Communication Road in the village just north of Peterborough.

When crews arrived, they found the brick bungalow with a garage along with two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

Selwyn Township Fire Prevention Officer Andrew Bowyer told Global News Peterborough at the scene that two people called 911 after they and their dog were able to get out of the home safely.

However, two pet cats are unaccounted for, he noted.

BREAKING: @SelwynTownship firefighters are on scene of a fully involved structure on East Communications Road in Bridgenorth. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/rWVPthNQdJ — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 17, 2021

Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze and received assistance from neighbouring Douro-Dummer Township firefighters.

The heat from the blaze also damaged the siding of an adjacent house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and it is too early to pinpoint a damage estimate, though it is considered a total loss, Bowyer said.

UPDATE: This is all that remains of a home and two vehicles on East Communication Road following a fire last night. A neighbour told me the area was built in the 1970s. Siding on his home is also damaged #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Imj0DLFSCC — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 17, 2021

