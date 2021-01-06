1 dead following house fire in Colborne: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died following a residential fire in Colborne, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 2:30 p.m. police were notified of a fire at a residence on Norton Lane in Colborne, about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Cramahe Township firefighters were on scene when police arrived. Firefighters removed a female occupant from the home. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, OPP said.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted and is currently on scene, OPP said.

Police remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

