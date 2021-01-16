Woman shot at Coquitlam apartment, neighbours say

Neighbours say a woman was taken to hospital after overnight gunfire broke out in a Coquitlam apartment building.
Residents of the building near Whiting Way and Foster Avenue told Global News that they heard loud bangs just after midnight.
A man who lives in the building said shortly afterward, an alarm went off and he heard frantic banging coming from the stairwell.
When he went to investigate, the man said he saw blood on the ground.
“We actually saw the victim outside, pretty immediately after,” he said.
“It didn’t look like she was doing very well,” a female neighbour said.
The incident drew a massive police response, including members from an Emergency Response Team.
Global News cameras captured police leading a man away in handcuffs.
Coquitlam RCMP has yet to comment on the incident.
It comes amid escalating conflict between gangs in the Lower Mainland.
There have been five fatal shootings believed to be linked to the gang conflict since the last week of December, including the slaying of high-profile gangster Gary Kang at his family home in South Surrey.
