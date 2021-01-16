Menu

Crime

Woman shot at Coquitlam apartment, neighbours say

By Simon Little Global News
Police respond to what neighbours say was a shooting in a Coquitlam apartment building overnight.
Police respond to what neighbours say was a shooting in a Coquitlam apartment building overnight. Global News

Neighbours say a woman was taken to hospital after overnight gunfire broke out in a Coquitlam apartment building.

Residents of the building near Whiting Way and Foster Avenue told Global News that they heard loud bangs just after midnight.

A man who lives in the building said shortly afterward, an alarm went off and he heard frantic banging coming from the stairwell.

READ MORE: Gang conflict heats up as Metro Vancouver sees 3 slayings in 4 days

When he went to investigate, the man said he saw blood on the ground.

“We actually saw the victim outside, pretty immediately after,” he said.

“It didn’t look like she was doing very well,” a female neighbour said.

Click to play video 'Metro Vancouver gang conflict heats up over weekend' Metro Vancouver gang conflict heats up over weekend
Metro Vancouver gang conflict heats up over weekend

The incident drew a massive police response, including members from an Emergency Response Team.

Trending Stories

Global News cameras captured police leading a man away in handcuffs.

Coquitlam RCMP has yet to comment on the incident.

Read more: ‘Stop the violence’: Metro Vancouver police appeal to gangs after 6 shootings leave 5 dead

It comes amid escalating conflict between gangs in the Lower Mainland.

 

There have been five fatal shootings believed to be linked to the gang conflict since the last week of December, including the slaying of high-profile gangster Gary Kang at his family home in South Surrey.

RCMPShootingCoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPWoman ShotCoquitlam shootingmetro vancouver shootingovernight shootinggang confilct
