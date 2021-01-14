Menu

Sports

Sask. cancels curling playdowns; Matt Dunstone, Sherry Anderson to play at nationals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2021 4:32 pm
Team Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone delivers as they take on Team BC at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on March 2, 2020.
Team Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone delivers as they take on Team BC at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on March 2, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan cancelled its provincial curling championships on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Dunstone will represent the province at the Tim Hortons Brier and Sherry Anderson will skip the Saskatchewan team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, CurlSask said in a release.

The national championships will be held in a so-called bubble at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre. The Feb. 20-28 Scotties will be the first of six competitions to be held at the Canada Olympic Park venue through late April.

CurlSask, the provincial curling association, made its team selections based on performance over a two-season window rather than 2020 championship results.

Dunstone, who won last year’s provincial title, is the highest-ranked team from Saskatchewan in the Canadian rankings at No. 7.

Anderson is 14th in the national women’s rankings. Tenth-ranked Robyn Silvernagle represented Saskatchewan at the Scotties last year but only has two returning members from that team, one short of the required minimum.

Mike Armstrong and Ashley Quick will represent Saskatchewan at the Canadian mixed doubles championship.

Saskatchewan recently extended its ban on team sports until Jan. 29.

