Canada

Curling Alberta cancels championships, reps for nationals yet to be named

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2021 5:11 pm
Members of team P.E.I. sweep their rock during the 9th draw against team Quebec at the Brier in Brandon, Man. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The men's curling world championship in Glasgow, Scotland, was cancelled this morning.
Members of team P.E.I. sweep their rock during the 9th draw against team Quebec at the Brier in Brandon, Man. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The men's curling world championship in Glasgow, Scotland, was cancelled this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Curling Alberta has cancelled plans to hold its provincial championships later this month in Sylvan Lake, Alta., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NexSource Centre was tabbed to host the Jan. 25-Feb. 5 men’s, women’s and mixed doubles competitions with the winners to advance to the national championships.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Curling Alberta said it plans to name its national representatives “as soon as possible pending a decision by the organization’s board of directors.”

Read more: ‘I think they should just call it’: Curlers question whether provincials should proceed

Northern Ontario was the first member association to announce the cancellation of its playdowns this season. It used last season’s results to determine representatives for the upcoming nationals, which will be held in a bubble setting at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre.

Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia followed Northern Ontario’s lead in recent weeks. Other provinces and territories are still hoping they’ll be able to hold their annual playdowns.

Read more: Wholesale changes coming for Viterra, Scotties as COVID-19 alters provincial curling championships

Team Laura Walker represented Alberta at last year’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts while Brendan Bottcher wore provincial colours at the Tim Hortons Brier.

The Feb. 20-28 Scotties will be the first of six competitions to be held in a hub setting on the grounds of Canada Olympic Park. The Brier is set for March 6-14 and the Canadian mixed doubles championship is set for March 18-25.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 sidelines curling season for some New Brunswickers' COVID-19 sidelines curling season for some New Brunswickers
© 2021 The Canadian Press
