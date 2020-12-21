Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 21 2020 8:22pm
01:51

Prairie Lily league providing safe space for Saskatoon LGBTQ2S curlers

The Prairie Lily Curling League is the only sports organization in the city dedicated to members of the LGBTQ2S community and their allies.

