January 8 2021 6:26pm
01:48

2022 Tim Hortons Brier to be held in Lethbridge

Curling Canada announced Friday that the annual Tim Hortons Brier curling event will be held in Lethbridge, Alta., next March. Eloise Therien has the details.

