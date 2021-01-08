Lethbridge to host 2022 Tim Hortons Brier curling championship

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge has once again been selected to host the Canadian men’s curling championship.

The 93rd edition of the Tim Hortons Brier will be taking place at the ENMAX Centre from March 4 to 13, 2022 — welcoming 15 Canadian men’s teams to the southern Alberta city.

Al Cameron, director of communication and media with Curling Canada, says Lethbridge beat out a number of other host contenders.

“Lethbridge just put together the most compelling bid,” he said. “It helps obviously, that it’s a city that’s hosted successful curling championships in the past.”

Those championships include the 2017 World Mixed Doubles, World Senior Men’s and Women’s championships, the 2000 and 1976 Canadian Mixed championships, and the 2003 Canadian Senior Men’s and Women’s championships.

Story continues below advertisement

Most recently, Lethbridge hosted the 2019 World Men’s Championships.

With Friday’s announcement, Lethbridge would be adding the Tim Hortons Brier to its repertoire — and joins just three other Canadian cities to host all four Season of Champions events.

Lethbridge will join Brandon and Winnipeg , Man., St. John, N.B., as the only cities to hold both the Men’s and Women’s World Championships, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and the Tim Horton’s Briar.

“Hosting the Brier puts Lethbridge in rare company,” Lethbridge Curling Club director Mike Mulroy said about hosting the major curling events. “We cannot be more proud to do so.”

Read more: Team Canada ready for World Curling Championships in Lethbridge

The 2021 Brier, originally set for Kelowna, B.C., was moved to a bubble setup at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre on the grounds of Canada Olympic Park. The 2021 Scotties will also be held there. (Kelowna agreed to host a future Curling Canada championship event instead.)

Cameron says the 2021 Brier is set to kick off in Calgary during the first week of March, under COVID-19 precautions. Exact dates have yet to be confirmed.

While the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain, officials say they are keeping a close eye on the pandemic to ensure the Lethbridge event can be a reality that welcomes fans to the stands.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re continuing to monitor everything about COVID, as we have since March of last year,” Al Cameron. “All of our decisions kind of are in consultation with [health authorities] and without their guidance, we won’t go forward with any kind of announcements.”

“We are very confident that come March of 2022 we will be in that ENMAX Centre cheering on Canada’s best curling teams.” Tweet This

The ENMAX Centre, which is home to the WHL Hurricanes hockey team, seats about 5,400 spectators for curling events. Cameron says the newer ATB Centre rink do not have adequate seating to be considered for such an event.

Details regarding tickets are expected to be announced later this year.

— With files from The Canadian Press