Cor Van Raay YMCA at the ATB Centre announces opening date

After a lot of preparation and construction, the third-largest YMCA in North America has set an opening date.

On May 4, the Cor Van Raay YMCA at the ATB Centre will open its doors to the public. On opening day, visitors will have full access to the fitness centre, gymnasium, child-minding facility and the aquatic centre, which features two water slides, a surf simulator, a lazy river and much more.

“We have been doing a lot of hiring and getting ready for programming because the programming at the smaller facility compared to this facility is going to be much different,” YMCA board chair Stephen Mogdan said on Monday. “Lots for us to do, lots we’ve been doing and we’re certainly excited to share that with Lethbridge.”

“Lethbridge has something to be proud of,” said Chris Spearman, the mayor of Lethbridge. “This will be a community facility for the whole city. It will be accessed by people all across the region.

“It’s a source of pride that we were able to build and construct a facility of this quality right here in the city of Lethbridge.”

The 256,000-square-foot facility was built and is owned by the City of Lethbridge and operated by the Lethbridge YMCA.

Those looking to get a head start on a membership can take part in guided tours of the new facility starting April 10. Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.