Crime

SIU ends investigation into claim woman was injured by Peterborough police officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 9:33 am
The Special Investigations Unit has closed its investigation on a report a woman was injured by a Peterborough Police Service officer.
The Special Investigations Unit has closed its investigation on a report a woman was injured by a Peterborough Police Service officer.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says it has terminated an investigation into a report that a woman was injured by a Peterborough Police Service officer in the fall of 2020.

According to SIU director Joseph Martino, on Dec. 2, the Peterborough Police Service contacted the SIU to report that it had received information suggesting that a woman had suffered an injury at the hands of a police officer on Oct. 15, 2020.

Read more: Man accused of making threats in Quinte West injured during arrest: OPP

Martino said that the SIU launched an investigation, but that the alleged victim declined to participate in an interview via telephone and repeatedly stated there was no complaint.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied that the investigation ought to be discontinued at this time as the woman declined to discuss with SIU investigators any aspect of the incident,” Martino said in his report issued Thursday.

“In the circumstances, the SIU is without any information to confirm whether it even has jurisdiction in the matter, nor is there a sufficient evidentiary foundation from which to proceed with an investigation even if jurisdiction was established. The file is closed.”

The SIU is an independent agency in Ontario that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

