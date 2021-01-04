Menu

Crime

Man accused of making threats in Quinte West injured during arrest: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 12:30 pm
Police say a Belleville man accused of threatening others at a Quinte West home suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an arrest.
Police say a Belleville man accused of threatening others at a Quinte West home suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an arrest. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest in Quinte West, OPP say.

Read more: Quinte West man accused of making death threats against OPP, U.S. resident

According to OPP, the afternoon of Jan. 3, officers were called to a home on McMaster Road to respond to a man making threats to others at the residence.

Police say the man accused of making those threats had left before officers arrived. He was later found and arrested.

During the arrest, OPP say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was brought in to investigate the incident.

The 27-year-old Belleville man was subsequently charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at a Belleville court on Feb. 2.

The SIU did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

