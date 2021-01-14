Edward Downey appeals double-murder convictions in deaths of Calgary mother, daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta Court of Appeal will hear arguments Thursday in the case of convicted double-murderer Edward Downey.

According to the notice of appeal filed in June 2019, the defence will argue a new trial should be ordered in the case.

In December 2018, a jury found Downey guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Baillie, 34, was found dead inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. At that time, Taliyah was missing.

Police issued an Alberta-wide Amber Alert and her family remained hopeful she would be found alive.

Story continues below advertisement

Hope was replaced with heartbreak three days later when her body was found in some bushes outside the city limits.

Downey was sentenced to life in prison and, given the facts of the case, Justice Beth Hughes handed down consecutive parole ineligibilities.

That means Downey has to serve at least 50 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Defence for Downey has cited several grounds of appeal, including the trial judge erred in pre-trial rulings and in charging the jury.

Downey is also appealing his sentence.

WATCH: Previous coverage of Edward Downey’s trial on Globalnews.ca

Advertisement