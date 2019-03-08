Emotional victim impact statements expected at sentencing for Calgary double-murderer Edward Downey
A sentencing hearing will be held Friday for a Calgary man convicted of killing a Calgary mother and daughter in 2016.
Edward Downey is convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.
It took the jury less than three hours to reach the verdicts after hearing three-and-a-half weeks of graphic evidence from the case.
Baillie was found inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.
Court will hear multiple victim impact statements from family of Baillie and Taliyah.
Those family members broke down throughout the trial. There was cheering, hugging and tears of relief in the courtroom when the verdicts were delivered.
First-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.
What will need to be decided is if Downey should face consecutive parole ineligibilities, which was the recommendation of 11 out of 12 jurors. If that happens, Downey would not be able to apply for any kind of release for 50 years.
