Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions still allow for builders to keep working on condos, other jobs

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 4:42 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario imposes stay-at-home order, second state of emergency' Ontario imposes stay-at-home order, second state of emergency
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario is declaring another state of emergency and issuing a stay-at-home order, as COVID-19 cases spiral out of control. Abigail Bimman reports on the new restrictions, when they'll take effect, how they'll be enforced, and the amplifying calls for paid sick leave.

TORONTO – Ontario’s new COVID-19 emergency measures allow construction to continue on many developments, including condos.

Residential Construction Council of Ontario president Richard Lyall says the exception is important because the province has not been producing enough housing to meet demand.

Read more: Ontario attempts to clarify what is essential under COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order

But opposition members of provincial parliament say the government should have acted more quickly on housing policies banning evictions _ and that the exemptions are confusing for workers and residents wondering if construction crews can come into their condo buildings while they are told to stay at home.

A detailed list of exceptions for construction companies comes amid strict new measures from Ontario’s provincial government to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus after projections that 1,000 COVID-19 patients could enter intensive care by early February.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario to lay out ‘legal parameters’ of stay-at-home order amid coronavirus pandemic

In addition to allowing construction on condos, affordable housing and shelters, and residential and multi-use buildings, the new rules announced yesterday under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act carve out exceptions for construction on certain Crown or municipal projects.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The provincial government says construction sites will be among the workplaces targeted by upcoming inspections and that the vast majority of construction workers are in line with safety guidance.

The rules also say projects with permits, or construction on internet infrastructure, petrochemical projects, child care, health care, long-term care, transit, energy, mining or justice structures can also continue in some circumstances.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: In-person learning in Ontario’s ‘hot zones’ delayed until Feb. 10' Coronavirus: In-person learning in Ontario’s ‘hot zones’ delayed until Feb. 10
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario restrictionsOntario Construction
Flyers
More weekly flyers