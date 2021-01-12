Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces state of emergency, stay-at-home order

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday the province was entering a second state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately, and expected to remain in place for at least 28 days. Ford also announced a stay-at-home order effective Thursday at 12:01 a.m. ET, meaning people can only leave their homes for groceries and medical appointments. He also said schools in Windsor-Essex, Peel, Toronto, York and Hamilton will remain closed for in-person learning until Feb. 10.