154 new COVID-19 cases announced in Waterloo Region, total cases now over 7,600

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 154 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of cases to 7,657.

The agency also said that another 144 people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 6,412.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported leaving the death toll at 179. A total of 14 deaths have been announced this month including four on Monday.

The area currently has 1,064 active COVID-19 cases including 28 people who are in hospital with 14 of those currently needing intensive care.

2:05 Coronavirus: Procurement minister says feds, provinces must work together regarding vaccine distribution Coronavirus: Procurement minister says feds, provinces must work together regarding vaccine distribution

There are 39 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region after five new ones were announced on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

These include one at Doon Village in Kitchener, another at St. Jacob’s Place and a third at Shamrock Village in Waterloo. The others involve a retail location as well as the trades.

One outbreak was also declared over at Peoplecare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario is reporting 2,903 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 222,023.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,053 after 41 more deaths were reported.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues