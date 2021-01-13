CEO of Southlake hospital in Newmarket, Ont., tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The president and CEO of Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Spokesperson Kathryn Perrier said Arden Krystal is experiencing mild, “flu-like” COVID-19 symptoms and is self-isolating at home.

Read more: Nurse suffers injury at work days after Newmarket hospital fined for workplace violations

“Contact-tracing has been completed and at this point, we cannot conclusively determine exactly where or when the transmission occurred,” Perrier wrote.

“Our CEO regularly spends time with our front-line teams and visits clinical units, including those with patients being tested for COVID-19.”

Read more: Ontario mental health hospital pleads guilty to violations of Occupational Health and Safety Act

Story continues below advertisement

Perrier said Krystal has been following “all public health guidelines” and hasn’t travelled or had close contact with anyone outside of her household. Perrier said Krystal has also been adhering to Southlake’s PPE protocols while at work.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is a reminder that the virus can strike anyone and we are encouraging everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines as this gives you the greatest chance of staying virus-free.”

0:43 Coronavirus: Ford reiterates stay-at-home message, clarifies ‘essential business’ meaning Coronavirus: Ford reiterates stay-at-home message, clarifies ‘essential business’ meaning

Advertisement