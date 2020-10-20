Nurse suffers injury at work days after Newmarket hospital fined for workplace violations

Send this page to someone via email

DJ Sanderson has worked as registered nurse for 20 years and has been on the front lines in the emergency room at Southlake Regional Health Centre for 13 years.

Sanderson, who is currently on leave while serving as the regional vice president for the Ontario Nurses’ Association in Durham, York, Peel and Toronto, says he knows all too well what it is like to be worried about safety while on the job.

“Violence is something that we deal with regularly at Southlake,” Sanderson said. “It is by no means anything that could be called rare.”

The hospital was fined $80,000 on Friday in connection with a violent workplace incident in 2019.

