Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video 'Alberta ramps up COVID-19 vaccinations' Alberta ramps up COVID-19 vaccinations
WATCH (Jan. 11): In an update Monday, Premier Jason Kenney said close to 47,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to front-line health and intensive care workers, including doctors and nurses, and to residents in long-term care homes and supportive living facilities. Tom Vernon has the details on where the province goes from here.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, hospitalizations, fatalities and the vaccine rollout on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her comments will be streamed live in this article post.

Read more: Canada secures millions more COVID-19 vaccine doses as Alberta pressures for more supply

On Tuesday, the province said it had identified 652 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, out of 9,336 tests. That put Alberta’s positivity rate at about 6.8 per cent.

Alberta Health also announced Tuesday there were 819 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 132 of them in the ICU.

Click to play video 'Alberta extends COVID-19 vaccine timeline for 2nd dose to 42 days with possible, improves contact tracing' Alberta extends COVID-19 vaccine timeline for 2nd dose to 42 days with possible, improves contact tracing
Story continues below advertisement

An additional 38 COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, the majority of which involved seniors in long-term care homes. That brings Alberta’s death toll to 1,345.

Read more: Alberta’s contact tracing improving as 652 new COVID-19 cases identified, 38 more deaths

Hinshaw said Tuesday Alberta’s contact-tracing system is improving and greatly reducing the number of COVID-19 cases with an unknown source.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are now able to reach out within 24 hours to all high-priority cases of COVID-19, including those involving school-aged children, health-care workers, long-term care workers and those who are involved in critical response,” Hinshaw said.

Trending Stories

The province currently has approximately 1,250 contact tracers working.

Read more: Feds publish coronavirus vaccine distribution list, painting rollout picture for coming months

Alberta is also ramping up its vaccine rollout, provincial officials say.

Click to play video 'Paramedics, EMS added to the Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine prioritization list' Paramedics, EMS added to the Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine prioritization list
Paramedics, EMS added to the Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine prioritization list

In a message on Twitter Wednesday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said: “Alberta is consistently leading among Canadian provinces for vaccine rollout, with thousands of Albertans vaccinated daily.

Story continues below advertisement

“If vaccine doses are available, Alberta is on track to reach 50,000 vaccinations per week by the end of January.”

Alberta Health is also creating a vaccine-specific advertising campaign to “help inform Albertans of why they should get immunized.”

A spokesperson for the ministry said the government will be “taking steps to remind Albertans of the safety and benefits of these vaccines, and to encourage all Albertans to get vaccinated when they’re eligible.”

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta politicsAlberta Health ServicesJason KenneyAlberta healthAlberta Governmentdr deena hinshawCOVID-19 VaccineAlberta UCPPfizertyler shandromodernaAlberta health-care workers
Flyers
More weekly flyers