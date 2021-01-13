B.C. government asks for patience amid recovery benefit application backlog

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is asking people to be patient as it is dealing with a backlog of applications for the recovery benefit.

More than one million people have already received payment, according to the government, but there are still about 500,000 outstanding applications.

The issues delaying the payments range from volume to problems with people submitting correct documents.

The province told Global News it understands why people are frustrated and it hopes to get all the payments out in the coming weeks.

BC Recovery Benefit applicants frustrated by requests for additional information

In total, so far, there have been 332,729 payments to couples, 403,865 to single individuals and 43,510 to single parents.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, approximately. 597,001 payments had been issued representing $423 million according to the government.